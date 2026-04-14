Diego Lainez News: Suspension over

Lainez has cleared his Liga MX ban, so he could be selected in future lineups.

Lainez was playing a significant role in both league and CONCACAF action before being suspended, even though he recorded no direct contributions in his last eight games. The winger previously scored two goals and four assists across 18 appearances in all competitions in 2026. He'll hope to remain one of the Tigers' most talented dribbling threats in the decisive rounds, and he could deliver playmaking output while taking a few set pieces. Both Diego Sanchez and Marcelo Flores (tear) will see their involvement limited for as long as Lainez is available.