Diego Lainez News: Takes three shots in loss

Lainez registered three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Lainez remained impactful near the opposing goal, even though he didn't get involved in a goal this time following a two-game scoring streak. He also stood out for his game-high counts of 10 duels won and six fouls drawn against Cruz Azul. With 10 shots (six on target), seven chances created, two goals and one assist over his last three matches played, the winger holds solid momentum and should be one of the team's top threats going forward.