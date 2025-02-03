Diego Lainez News: Three crosses in loss

Lainez registered one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 99th minute.

Lainez had a fairly quiet outing Saturday as he and his side were shut down by Toluca. He recorded three crosses in his third straight match but failed to record one accurate cross. He also failed to put a shot on target in his fourth straight outing and did not create a chance either. He was subbed off in the 81st minute for Uriel Antuna.