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Diego Llorente Injury: Doubftul Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Llorente (knock) didn't train with the team Saturday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to Zona Mixta.

Llorente is dealing with a knock and wasn't spotted in team training Saturday, leaving his availability in doubt for Sunday's clash against the Celeste. If the defender ends up missing the match, it would be a major setback for the side as he has recently locked down a regular starting role in the back line. In that scenario, a defensive reshuffle would likely be required, with Marc Bartra the most probable option to step in and get the nod at the back.

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