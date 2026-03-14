Diego Llorente Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Llorente (knock) didn't train with the team Saturday and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, according to Zona Mixta.
Llorente is dealing with a knock and wasn't spotted in team training Saturday, leaving him unavailable for Sunday's clash against the Celeste. His absence is a major setback for the side as he has recently locked down a regular starting role in the back line. A defensive reshuffle will be required against Celta Vigo, with Marc Bartra the most probable option to step in and get the nod at the back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Llorente See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season233 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21January 17, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21January 17, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14October 26, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14October 26, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Llorente See More