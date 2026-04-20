Diego Llorente headshot

Diego Llorente Injury: Suffers ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Llorente (ankle) will miss Tuesday's clash against Girona after suffering a sprain and being unable to finish team training, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "Llorente will not be in Girona."

Llorente's late withdrawal is a significant blow for Betis, as the center-back had started three of the club's last four league matches and had become a key figure in coach Pellegrini's defensive setup in recent weeks. The sprain came on short notice, with the defender managing ankle discomfort in the days leading up to the match before being forced off in training. Natan and Marc Bartra are expected to partner together at center-back in his absence. Llorente will look to be fit in time for the April 24 clash against Real Madrid, though the severity of the sprain will dictate how quickly he can return.

Diego Llorente
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Llorente See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Llorente See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
270 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 17, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022