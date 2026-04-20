Diego Llorente Injury: Suffers ankle sprain

Llorente (ankle) will miss Tuesday's clash against Girona after suffering a sprain and being unable to finish team training, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "Llorente will not be in Girona."

Llorente's late withdrawal is a significant blow for Betis, as the center-back had started three of the club's last four league matches and had become a key figure in coach Pellegrini's defensive setup in recent weeks. The sprain came on short notice, with the defender managing ankle discomfort in the days leading up to the match before being forced off in training. Natan and Marc Bartra are expected to partner together at center-back in his absence. Llorente will look to be fit in time for the April 24 clash against Real Madrid, though the severity of the sprain will dictate how quickly he can return.