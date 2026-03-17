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Diego Llorente Injury: Trains normally Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Llorente (knock) was spotted training normally Tuesday, according to Zona Mixta.

Llorente looks to have shaken off the knock he picked up in training last week and was back on the training ground Tuesday going through a full session. The defender should be back in the mix for Thursday's Europa League matchup against Panathinaikos and will be pushing to regain the starting spot he held before the setback.

Diego Llorente
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