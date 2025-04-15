Diego Llorente Injury: Will undergo surgery

Llorente suffered an advanced proximal tendon injury in his left hamstring and will undergo surgery in Finland with Dr. Lempainen. He will be accompanied at all times by members of the club's medical team, the club announced.

Llorente is out for the time being after suffering a serious hamstring injury in Sunday's game against Villarreal. He will undergo surgery soon and his return will depend on how his recovery goes. Natan is expected to take on a larger role in central defense during his absence.