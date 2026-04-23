Diego Llorente News: Ankle injury cleared for Friday

Llorente (ankle) is available for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Gonzalo Tortosa from Elchiringuitotv.

Llorente's return is well-timed for Betis, as the center-back had been a key figure in coach Manuel Pellegrini's defensive setup before the ankle sprain forced him out of the Girona fixture. He had started three of the club's last four league matches prior to the injury, and his availability is likely to see him return quickly to the starting XI.