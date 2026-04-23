Diego Llorente headshot

Diego Llorente News: Ankle injury cleared for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Llorente (ankle) is available for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Gonzalo Tortosa from Elchiringuitotv.

Llorente's return is well-timed for Betis, as the center-back had been a key figure in coach Manuel Pellegrini's defensive setup before the ankle sprain forced him out of the Girona fixture. He had started three of the club's last four league matches prior to the injury, and his availability is likely to see him return quickly to the starting XI.

Diego Llorente
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Llorente See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Llorente See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
273 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 17, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 17, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022