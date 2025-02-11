Diego Llorente News: Lands on scoresheet

Llorente scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Llorente recorded his first La Liga goal of the season, however it was not enough to give the team the win Saturday. Since joining from Roma, he's appeared in all 22 league games featured in, averaging about 5.2 clearances per contest while also keeping five clean sheets in the process.