Diego Llorente News: Option going forward

Llorente has served a one-game La Liga suspension and may be selected again in the future.

Llorente will regain high defensive value if he returns straight into a major role at the expense of either Natan or Valentin Gomez. After tallying 18 clearances and eight tackles over a run of three starts, Llorente should be a strong presence in Betis' back line. However, his potential may continue to be offset by disciplinary issues.