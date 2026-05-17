Diego Llorente headshot

Diego Llorente News: Option going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Llorente has served a one-game La Liga suspension and may be selected again in the future.

Llorente will regain high defensive value if he returns straight into a major role at the expense of either Natan or Valentin Gomez. After tallying 18 clearances and eight tackles over a run of three starts, Llorente should be a strong presence in Betis' back line. However, his potential may continue to be offset by disciplinary issues.

Diego Llorente
Betis
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