Diego Llorente News: Option going forward
Llorente has served a one-game La Liga suspension and may be selected again in the future.
Llorente will regain high defensive value if he returns straight into a major role at the expense of either Natan or Valentin Gomez. After tallying 18 clearances and eight tackles over a run of three starts, Llorente should be a strong presence in Betis' back line. However, his potential may continue to be offset by disciplinary issues.
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