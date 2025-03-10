Diego Llorente News: Scores lone goal Sunday

Llorente scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Las Palmas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 19th minute.

Llorente scored the only goal of Sunday's match, a strike in the 65th minute assisted by Natan. It marked his second goal of the season, both of which have come in his last five matches. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet, contributing one tackle, eight clearances and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.