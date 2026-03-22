Diego Llorente News: Starts in defense
Llorente (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Athletic.
Llorente was back in training this week, and that has led to his return, with the defender wasting no time finding the starting XI again. He should continue in the starting role moving forward, with eight starts in 11 appearances this season, finally seeing a run of play after injuries halted him to begin the season.
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