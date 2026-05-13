Diego Llorente News: Will miss Barcelona game

Llorente will miss the upcoming trip to Barcelona after picking up a yellow card in the 80th minute of Tuesday's match against Elche, reaching the accumulation limit.

Llorente is unavailable for Sunday's clash against Barcelona due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Elche. The center-back had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Natan expected to deputize in his place.