Diego Lopez Injury: Back in team training
Lopez (knee) trained with the group Wednesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Osasuna, according to El Chiringuito.
Lopez trained with the group Wednesday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Osasuna after missing the last two matches due to a knee injury. The forward had come off the bench in the four matches prior to his setback and is expected to reclaim that reserve role upon his return.
