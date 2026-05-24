Diego Lopez Injury: Dealing ACL issue

Lopez is dealing with an ACL injury and is set for further evaluations, according to his club.

Lopez went down in the season finale with a knee injury, and it now appears to be serious, as he was diagnosed with an ACL injury. Unfortunately for the player, this could mean surgery is on the horizon, potentially cutting out a major portion of the next season. However, the attacker is still in need of further evaluation, so he could only need rest during the offseason and be fit for the next campaign.