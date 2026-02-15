Diego Lopez Injury: Out for derby
Lopez is out for Sunday's match against Levante due to an injury in training, according to Andres Garcia of Super Deporte.
Lopez is not with the team and is a late absentee just ahead of match time, missing out due to a training issue he suffered. This adds to the club's struggles with injuries, now without eight players. He will hope for a quick turnaround, facing Villarreal next contest on Feb. 22.
