Diego Lopez Injury: Subbed off after knee discomfort

Lopez was forced off the field in the 51st minute of Saturday's clash with Barcelona after feeling discomfort in his knee.

opez attempted to continue after making an awkward movement during a ball dispute but ultimately requested the substitution shortly after. Coach Carlos Corberan reacted immediately, bringing on Largie Ramazani to fill his place. Up until his exit, Lopez had been one of Valencia's most active players, registering three shots, three crosses and one attempted assist. The exit ends what had been a strong recent run for the attacker, who had contributed to two goals in his last two games and held his place in the starting XI for four consecutive matches. The injury draws the curtain on his season with four goals and one assist from 28 shots and 17 chances created across 34 appearances (20 starts) with the club awaiting further medical tests in the coming hours to determine the extent of the knee issue.