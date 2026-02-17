Diego Lopez Injury: Suffers MCL sprain

Lopez suffered a MCL sprain in Saturday's training session and is ruled out for the time being, the club announced.

Lopez went down with an MCL sprain in his knee during Saturday's training grind, forcing him out of Sunday's derby clash against Levante. The striker now shifts his focus to rehab mode and will be sidelined until further notice. Having slipped down the pecking order in recent weeks, his absence doesn't shake up the starting XI of Valencia.