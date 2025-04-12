Fantasy Soccer
Diego Lopez News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Lopez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 win against Sevilla.

Lopez recorded his fifth goal contribution in six outings, as he set up Javi Guerra, who buried the only goal of the match. Lopez also recorded a shot on target for the fifth time in the last six games, while this was his second consecutive outing accounting for a chance created.

