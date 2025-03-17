Fantasy Soccer
Diego Lopez headshot

Diego Lopez News: Extends scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lopez scored a goal off his lone shot during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Lopez was having a quiet performance until the 58th minute, when he appeared unmarked at the far post to slot home a pass from the right flank and break the deadlock for Valencia. That's now three consecutive games with a goal for the forward, who's certainly one of his team's surefire starters for the final stretch of the season.

Diego Lopez
Valencia
