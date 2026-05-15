Diego Lopez News: Nets equalizer Thursday

Lopez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Lopez was at the right place and at the right time to even things up for Valencia, as he tapped home a perfect low cross from Javi Guerra. This was Lopez's fourth goal of the season, and he snapped a prolonged slump since the last time he had found the back of the net in a Liga match was Dec. 1 -- oddly enough, in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.