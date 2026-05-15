Diego Lopez headshot

Diego Lopez News: Nets equalizer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Lopez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Lopez was at the right place and at the right time to even things up for Valencia, as he tapped home a perfect low cross from Javi Guerra. This was Lopez's fourth goal of the season, and he snapped a prolonged slump since the last time he had found the back of the net in a Liga match was Dec. 1 -- oddly enough, in a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Diego Lopez
Valencia
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