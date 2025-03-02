Diego Lopez News: Opens the scoring Sunday
Lopez scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-3 draw with Osasuna.
Lopez found the back of the net in the 14th minute to open the scoring in the match while tying for the team-high with two shots. The goal was the first since December for the attacker as he's combined for three shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.
