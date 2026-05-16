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Diego Luna Injury: Absent with muscle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 10:37pm

Luna missed Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids while dealing with muscle tightness.

Luna was initially excluded from the injury report, but he apparently felt discomfort shortly before the match. This issue left Real Salt Lake without a reliable offensive threat, who had scored four goals and one assist over his previous seven league games. He'll push to return in upcoming fixtures, but otherwise Aiden Hezarkhani might continue to see increased minutes and set pieces.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
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