Diego Luna Injury: Doubtful for San Jose

Luna (nose) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Luna is listed as doubtful due to a nose injury that kept him out throughout the pre-season. The team hopes to have him available for the bench on Saturday, which would result in a change to the starting lineup, as he is a regular starter when fit. Diogo Goncalves is expected to play in a more left-sided position on the wing until The Moon Boy fully recovers.