Diego Luna Injury: Picks up knee injury
Luna (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to the MLS injury report.
Luna will need to test himself Saturday before making the lineup, currently listed as questionable. This could be a major loss for the club with the midfielder set to start in the attack. The club may turn to Tyler Wolff or Pablo Ruiz to start in his place, missing numerous players in the midfield already.
