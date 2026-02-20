Diego Luna headshot

Diego Luna Injury: Picks up knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Luna (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver, according to the MLS injury report.

Luna will need to test himself Saturday before making the lineup, currently listed as questionable. This could be a major loss for the club with the midfielder set to start in the attack. The club may turn to Tyler Wolff or Pablo Ruiz to start in his place, missing numerous players in the midfield already.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Luna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Luna See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
274 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
309 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
323 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 29, 2024