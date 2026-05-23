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Diego Luna Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 1:12pm

Luna is ruled out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Minnesota United.

Luna will miss his second straight game having yet to recover from the muscle injury he picked up recently. Aiden Hezarkhani is likely to continue seeing increased minutes and set piece opportunities in his absence.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
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