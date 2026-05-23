Diego Luna Injury: Remains unavailable
Luna is ruled out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Minnesota United.
Luna will miss his second straight game having yet to recover from the muscle injury he picked up recently. Aiden Hezarkhani is likely to continue seeing increased minutes and set piece opportunities in his absence.
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