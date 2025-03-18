Diego Luna Injury: Scores winner Saturday

Luna (not injury related) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Houston Dynamo. He was injured and subbed out in the 79th minute.

Luna scored a very unorthodix goal in the 45th minute, as the ball ricocheted of his head from a powerful cross driven in by Dominik Marczuk. This was his first goal of the season. Luna has been called up to the USMNT for the upcoming play in the Nations League, so make sure to leave him out of MLS fantasy competitions this upcoming weekend.