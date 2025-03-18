Fantasy Soccer
Diego Luna Injury: Serving with USMNT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Luna has been called up by the USMNT and is not an option for Saturday's match against Dallas.

Luna will be out for at least this week, as he is representing the United States team for the Nation's League. This will force a change as he is a regular starter, with Pablo Ruiz as a possible replacement. He will look to return when facing Minnesota on March 29 if he returns to his club immediately.

