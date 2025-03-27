Diego Luna News: Back from international duty

Luna (international duty) is back with the team and is an option moving forward, as he answered questions after training about his solid performance with the USMNT, the club posted.

Luna is back in Salt Lake after serving with the USMNT, getting his first start in the second game against Canada and providing his first assist. He was back in training Wednesday and commented on his performance to the media. The attacking midfielder started in all four games before his absence and should return to that spot immediately.