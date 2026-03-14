Diego Luna headshot

Diego Luna News: Bench option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 5:54pm

Luna (knee) is on the bench for the weekend's matchup versus Austin.

Luna's return should be a huge attacking boost for a team that will be able to use him for the first time this season. While he's fit only for limited minutes, he'll aim to take a starting spot from either Morgan Guilavogui or Aiden Hezarkhani at some point. The USMNT international may also take set pieces when given meaningful playing time. Last year, he led the squad with nine goals and added three assists across 28 league starts.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Luna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Diego Luna See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation
Author Image
Deke Mathews
296 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
331 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
345 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 29, 2024