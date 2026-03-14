Diego Luna News: Bench option Saturday

Luna (knee) is on the bench for the weekend's matchup versus Austin.

Luna's return should be a huge attacking boost for a team that will be able to use him for the first time this season. While he's fit only for limited minutes, he'll aim to take a starting spot from either Morgan Guilavogui or Aiden Hezarkhani at some point. The USMNT international may also take set pieces when given meaningful playing time. Last year, he led the squad with nine goals and added three assists across 28 league starts.