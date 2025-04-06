Diego Luna News: Brace against LAFC

Luna scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Luna saw both of the club's goals Saturday, finding the back of the net in rapid succession with a goal in the 21st and 26th minute. This brings him to three goals this season, with his last coming only two appearances ago. He did see eight last season and looks to be on a solid pace to top that mark.