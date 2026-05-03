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Diego Luna News: Doubles lead on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Luna scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers.

Luna doubled the lead with an assist from Juan Sanabria following a great one-two play. He created an impressive 10 chances but ended the game without an assist, largely due to the brilliance of James Pantemis. Luna has now contributed to four goals in his last five games.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
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