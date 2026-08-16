Diego Luna News: Gets assist thanks to pinpoint header

Luna assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United.

Luna's perfect header set up Real Salt Lake's first goal after a bad pass in Minnesota's defensive third but that was his lone brilliant moment. Of his 10 crosses, only one was considered accurate. He will need to be better if RSL want to take advantage of a FC Dallas defense which has been shaky. FC Dallas has conceded 25 goals in 18 games ahead of their match on Sunday against Austin FC.