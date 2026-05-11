Diego Luna News: Lone goal scored
Luna scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Luna recorded the only goal for Salt Lake during the loss to Dallas on Saturday. His form has improved of late with four goals with an assist in just the last six appearances, creating 22 chances in that span.
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