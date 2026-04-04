Diego Luna News: Opens the scoring early
Luna scored a goal while taking four shots (one on goal), crossing six times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-1 win over Sporting KC.
Luna opened the scoring after just four minutes while leading RSL in crosses and chances created during the win. The goal was the first of the season, in his first start, for Luna as he's combined for five shots, eight chances created and 10 crosses in his last three appearances.
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