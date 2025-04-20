Diego Luna News: Receives red card in second half

Luna had one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Toronto FC. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 61st minute.

Luna was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute for violent conduct, leaving Real Salt Lake with ten men for the remainder of the match. His ejection significantly impacted the team's ability to mount a comeback. Luna will be suspended for the upcoming match against San Diego on Saturday.