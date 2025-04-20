Fantasy Soccer
Diego Luna headshot

Diego Luna News: Receives red card in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Luna had one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Toronto FC. He was sent off with a straight red card in the 61st minute.

Luna was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute for violent conduct, leaving Real Salt Lake with ten men for the remainder of the match. His ejection significantly impacted the team's ability to mount a comeback. Luna will be suspended for the upcoming match against San Diego on Saturday.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
