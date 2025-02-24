Diego Luna News: Takes five shots in loss

Luna had five off-target shots, created two chances and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 4-0 loss against San Jose.

Luna was always trying to generate danger and get involved in offensive actions but he wasn't at his best in front of the net. The youngster is coming off a breakthrough campaign in his age-21 season and double digits in both goals and assists this year are very realistic targets so he should be considered as a must-have fantasy asset right now.