Diego Luna News: Two shots in loss

Luna registered two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Luna took two shots but the bigger story was the the three chances he created. The volume was excellent throughout the match, but Luna and Real Salt Lake just couldn't seem to apply the finishing touch. He will need better finishing around him to get back among the goals in the coming weeks.