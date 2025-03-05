Diego Medina Injury: Back in group practice

Medina (hamstring) has returned to training with the rest of the team, according to the club.

Medina played his last competitive match on Sept. 1 before struggling with a serious muscular problem, so he might see limited activity while he adjusts to the workloads and to coach Fernando Ortiz's system. Once he's fully recovered, the midfielder will likely challenge Aldo Lopez and Cristian Dajome for time on the pitch.