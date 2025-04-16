Diego Medina Injury: Picks up knock midweek

Medina left Wednesday's trip to Pumas after suffering an injury in the 37th minute.

Medina returned from a hamstring issue on April 6 and made his first start of the 2024/25 campaign in this game. However, his performance was cut short by a new physical discomfort. His recovery time is currently unclear, although the Clausura season is virtually over for his team anyway. While youngster Guillermo Munoz was Medina's substitute Wednesday, Cristian Dajome and Jordan Carrillo could also operate on the right wing if required.