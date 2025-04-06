Fantasy Soccer
Diego Medina headshot

Diego Medina News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 4:24pm

Medina (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's matchup against Toluca.

Medina returned to training in March but hasn't made a Liga MX appearance since Sept. 2. He could now compete with Fran Villalba and Cristian Dajome for the right-wing spot, though it's hard to trust Santos' players for offensive production given that they have been far below expectations throughout the season.

Diego Medina
Santos Laguna
