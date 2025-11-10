Moreira provided his third assist of the season against the Dogues on Sunday to help Strasbourg secure a third consecutive home win at La Meinau without conceding. The left midfielder however suffered an ankle injury in a challenge with Thomas Meunier and was forced off in the 89th minute. The issue appears minor but he will hope to recover during the international break to be back available in time for the important clash against Lens on Nov. 22, as he remains an undisputed starter under coach Liam Rosenior.