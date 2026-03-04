Diego Moreira headshot

Diego Moreira Injury: Set to miss a few matches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 10:11am

Moreira (groin) is set to miss the next two weeks of action as he recovers, according to Alsa Sports.

Moreira is not going to be an option for the next few weeks, as the midfielder is set to miss out until after the Paris FC match on March 15. This is a major loss for the club as he has been a regular starter this campaign, last missing a match Nov. 30. Samuel Amo-Ameyaw and Sebastian Nanasi are options while he is out, needing to add some more playmaking to the attack with Moreira sidelined.

Diego Moreira
Strasbourg
