Diego Moreira Injury: Still needs time before return

Moreira (adductor) is still in the recovery phase and will likely need a few more days before returning to the matchday squad, as Saturday's clash against Nice will likely come too soon for him, according to Cyril Olives Berthet of L'Equipe.

Moreira was spotted working through running drills on the side alongside Abdoul Ouattara on Monday, but unlike his teammate he is not expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Nice. The Belgian has been a major miss for Strasbourg since going down, having been a locked-in starter for much of the campaign before the injury. Gessime Yassine and Sebastian Nanasi have been covering in his absence, and it looks like they will need to hold things down for at least another week before Moreira is back in the fold.