Diego Moreira Injury: Suffers adductor injury

Moreira picked up an adductor injury this week and will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the full extent of the issue. Early reports already suggest the attacking midfielder could be sidelined for several weeks, which would be a tough blow for Racing given the strong form he had been showing as an undisputed starter in the front line. If the injury turns out to be significant, Sebastian Nanasi or Gessime Yassine could be in line for expanded roles in the front line moving forward.