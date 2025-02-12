Diego Moreira News: Assists in home win
Diego Moreira assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Montpellier.
Moreira created Sebastian Nanasi's goal in the 69th minute with his fifth assist in the season. The midfielder led Strasbourg in crosses during the match. He also making the most interceptions on the defensive end to complete a good all-around effort.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now