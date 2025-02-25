Diego Moreira News: Continues to produce chances
Moreira had three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Brest.
Moreira accounted for at least one chance created for a fifth consecutive appearance and is up to a total of seven chances created in that span. This also marked his fifth straight game with at least one accurate cross, and he has accounted for nine accurate crosses during that period.
