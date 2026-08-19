Diego Moreira News: Dealt to AC Milan

Moreira has completed a transfer to AC Milan from Strasbourg, according to his former club.

Moreira is on the move this offseason despite looking to be set for a starting role with Strasbourg, instead transferring to AC Milan in Italy. He is coming off two breakout seasons with Strasbourg, where he started in 52 of his 59 appearances while bagging six goals and 13 assists. As a versatile player, he will open up plenty of options for Milan moving forward, able to play on either flank or in a central attacking role. However, Milan does have plenty of midfielder's nd rotate often, so he will need to compete for minutes.