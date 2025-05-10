Diego Moreira News: Makes starting squad

Moreira (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Angers.

Moreira has been named in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Angers despite an ankle injury that forced him off last weekend against Paris. He missed training earlier in the week and was undergoing treatment but was able to recover in time. The medical staff had expressed optimism, and he's now fit to lead the midfield to help Strasbourg push for the Champions League spots for next season.